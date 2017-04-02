Armenia elections: Police hot line responded to 23 alarm calls as of 2pm
April 2, 2017 - 15:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The police received 23 alarm calls through its hot line telephone service in the period between 8am and 2pm, as Armenians are casting ballots in parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2.
Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.
