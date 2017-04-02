Sylvester Stallone hails "The Promise” as an Oscar-quality film

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sylvester Stallone has said the Armenian Genocide-themed “The Promise” is an Oscar-quality movie, describing it as an "extraordinary film."

“This extraordinary film is opening April 21… It is a subject that I have been fascinated with for decades and it has taken many years for it to finally have the guts to make it and finally bring it to the screen all to see,” the Holywood star said in an Instagram post.

“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality. Its amazing lead actors Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac play their parts to perfection! And a special shout out to it’s a legendary producer, Mike Medavoy, who finally brought this epic story to the screen. Also, I owe Mike Medavoy A great deal because he’s the one who gave Rocky the greenlight, and that’s why am here today. This film has it all…!!! I’m jealous."