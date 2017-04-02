Sylvester Stallone hails "The Promise” as an Oscar-quality film
April 2, 2017 - 15:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sylvester Stallone has said the Armenian Genocide-themed “The Promise” is an Oscar-quality movie, describing it as an "extraordinary film."
“This extraordinary film is opening April 21… It is a subject that I have been fascinated with for decades and it has taken many years for it to finally have the guts to make it and finally bring it to the screen all to see,” the Holywood star said in an Instagram post.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality. Its amazing lead actors Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac play their parts to perfection! And a special shout out to it’s a legendary producer, Mike Medavoy, who finally brought this epic story to the screen. Also, I owe Mike Medavoy A great deal because he’s the one who gave Rocky the greenlight, and that’s why am here today. This film has it all…!!! I’m jealous."
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
RPA spokesman sees no indication of illegal post-election developments As noted, it is in the RPA interests that the election should be held in accordance with democratic standards.
RPA candidate headquarters refute electoral bribe reports The headquarters also refuted the report suggesting violence against correspondent Sisak Gabrielyan.
ARFD leader: Armenia electing the parliament of the future “Our future steps will depend on the quality of the parliament we’re electing today,” Rustamyan told journalists
Armenian police received 41 reports of electoral violation as of 3pm Five are under preliminary investigation, 11 are in in the material preparation phase, while 25 others are in data verification stage.