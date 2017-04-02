OSCE says registered no major violations in Armenia NA elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Parliamentary elections in Armenia pass without significant violations, OSCE observation mission representative Elvira Drobinski said on Sunday, April 2.

“We have already visited a number of polling stations. In general, our impressions are positive. We have not yet registered major violations,” Drobinski told reporters at a Yerevan polling station.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

