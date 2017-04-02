Prosecutor General's office studied 970 electoral violation reports
April 2, 2017 - 17:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As of 3:00pm, a working group formed by a decree of Armenia’s Prosecutor General has studied 970 reports on electoral violations during the parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2.
The majority of reports referred to various technical malfunctions in the course of the elections and constituted no obvious offense.
Obvious violations were detected in 131 reports, with the latter delegated to the relevant departments of police and investigative committee, where the materials will be readied in accordance to Armenia’s Criminal Code to start a probe.
Out of 131 reports, 48 dealt with casting a ballot in stead of another voter, 26 dealt with the voting secrecy violation, 11 – preventing the citizens’ right to free expression of the electoral will, 8 – buying of votes, 15 – hindering the word of the media representatives, trustees and the commission.
Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
