Prosecutor General's office studied 970 electoral violation reports

PanARMENIAN.Net - As of 3:00pm, a working group formed by a decree of Armenia’s Prosecutor General has studied 970 reports on electoral violations during the parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2.

The majority of reports referred to various technical malfunctions in the course of the elections and constituted no obvious offense.

Obvious violations were detected in 131 reports, with the latter delegated to the relevant departments of police and investigative committee, where the materials will be readied in accordance to Armenia’s Criminal Code to start a probe.

Out of 131 reports, 48 dealt with casting a ballot in stead of another voter, 26 dealt with the voting secrecy violation, 11 – preventing the citizens’ right to free expression of the electoral will, 8 – buying of votes, 15 – hindering the word of the media representatives, trustees and the commission.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

