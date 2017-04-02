ANC-PPA reports on open voting cases, queues

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Congress-People's Party of Armenia bloc said on Sunday, April 2 it has registered open voting cases by soldiers and queues in front of polling stations.

The alliance has published election violations its trusted persons registered during the first six or seven hours of voting, which mainly include queues and open voting cases.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

