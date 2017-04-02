Armenian police received 41 reports of electoral violation as of 3pm

PanARMENIAN.Net - The police received 41 reports of alleged election violation in the seven hours of voting on Sunday, April 2.

Out of the total 41 cases, five are under preliminary investigation, while the remaining are in material preparation or data verification stages.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

