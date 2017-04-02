ARFD leader: Armenia electing the parliament of the future

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun party number 1 Armen Rustamyan is confident that Armenia is electing the parliament of the future.

“The foundation of the Fourth Republic is being laid today, and we want it to be firm. I cast a ballot, confident that we’re entering a new epoch, with parliamentary elections as an essential part of it. Our future steps will depend on the quality of the parliament we’re electing today,” Rustamyan told journalists upon casting a vote.

He further noted that the election violations will be addressed by the party’s headquarters.

He also hailed the new technologies used in the course of the elections, Sputnik Armenia reports.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

