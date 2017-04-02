RPA candidate headquarters refute electoral bribe reports

PanARMENIAN.Net - The headquarters of the Republican Party of Armenia parliamentary candidate Hakob Beglaryan refuted the report by RFE/RL Armenian service suggesting violence against correspondent Sisak Gabrielyan.

“No incident occurred inside the headquarters. Rather, the row occurred between the journalists and the citizens as shown in a footage released by RFE/RL Armenian service,” a statement said.

Reporter of RFE/RL Armenian service Sisak Gabrielyanwas subjected to violence as he was covering parliamentary elections in a polling station in downtown Yerevan.

Gabrielyan said he was standing outside the polling station when he noticed several citizens entering the RPA campaign office nearby and leaving it with cash in their hands.

"I managed to somehow enter the office where I was told that they are not distributing electoral bribes, but salaries of staff members," the journalist said.

Gabrielyan has filmed what happened inside the RPA headquarters which also reveals how some people snatch AraratNews' camera.

Also, the RFE/RL reporter has received an injury near the eyebrow.

The headquarters also refuted the reports suggesting buying of votes, slamming it as “yet another misinformation.”

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

