50.93% of Armenian voters cast ballots as of 5pm

PanARMENIAN.Net - 1.317.936 voters out of 2.557.706 (50.93%) cast ballots in the elections to the National Assembly as of 5:00pm. 49.6% of voters cast ballots in Yerevan, the Central Election Commission secretary Armen Smbatyan stated.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

You can follow the course of the elections live on PanARMENIAN.Net