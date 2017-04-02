Atom Egoyan notes election violations as part of observer mission

PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan and Armenian-American film director Eric Nazarian, currently in Armenia as a part of an observer mission, noted certain election violations having visited 6 polling stations.

During a live broadcast, they showed a list which contained notes indicating the number of votes cast for a specific party.

“A person sat at the ballot box and made notes, and later reported the number of voters to his party,” Nazaryan said, stressing that the incident occurred in Gosh.

The Diaspora observers visited Ijevan, Berkaber, Hovk, Gosh and Haghartsin.

According to Nazaryan, Haghartsin polling stations also left much to be desired.

The observers shot a number of videos on the situation in polling stations with the footage to be released in future.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

