84 reports on suspected electoral violations filed to police
April 2, 2017 - 19:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 84 reports on suspected electoral violations were filed to the Armenian police as of April 2, 5:00pm. A probe will be initiated based on 9 reports; and investigation is being readied based on 23 reports; 52 reports are being verified.
Out of the reports filed, 28 covered the incidents in Yerevan, 7 in Kotayk, 9 in Lori, 7 in Shirak, 2 in Armavir, 11 in Tavush, 10 in Ararat, 1 in Syunik, 4 in Gegharkunik and 5 in Vayots Dzor provinces.
Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.
