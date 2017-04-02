// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Investigative committee received 52 reports of violations as of 5:30pm

April 2, 2017 - 19:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's investigative committee received 52 reports of election offenses in the period between 8:00 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday, April 2.

The reports included 24 cases from Yerevan, 7 from Gegharkunik province, 4 from Kotayk, 5 from Lori, 3 from Vayots Dzor, 5 from Aragatsotn, 2 from Tavush, and 1 from Armavir and Syunik, each.

An investigation into the details of reports is underway.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

