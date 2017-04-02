April war anniversary: President Sargsyan visits fallen soldier’s family
April 2, 2017 - 20:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan on Sunday, April 2 visited the family of Adam Sahakyan who fell one year ago defending Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).
Meeting family members, the president assured that future generations will always remember and glorify Adam and other heroes who gave their lives for the homeland.
One year ago today, in the wee hours of April 2, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military offensive along the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh). The clashes lasted four days and were later dubbed the Four-Day War or April war. Hundreds were killed and wounded on both sides.
Top stories
Clear favorites of the campaign were prime minister Karen Karapetyan (RPA) and Gagik Tsarukyan (Tsarukyan bloc).
ENEMO says it received a letter from the CEC in response to a request of invitation to conduct an international election observation mission
In response to a question on whether they are familiar with the programs, 63.8% of respondents gave a positive reply.
145 people were surveyed throughout Armenia during the first 15 days of election campaigns in a fresh poll conducted by Gallup.
Partner news
Latest news
Startfor: Russia can't lose no matter which party wins Armenia elections “Russia will continue with its strategy to influence Armenian politics long after the upcoming parliamentary vote has passed,” Stratfor said.
Exit poll: Republican Party of Armenia leading with 46% of votes According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
Polls close in Armenia parliamentary elections Armenia's investigative committee received 52 reports of election offenses in the period between 8:00 am and 5:30 pm.
Investigative committee received 52 reports of violations as of 5:30pm The reports included 24 cases from Yerevan, 7 from Gegharkunik province, 4 from Kotayk, 5 from Lori, 3 from Vayots Dzor, 5 from Aragatsotn.