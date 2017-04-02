April war anniversary: President Sargsyan visits fallen soldier’s family

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan on Sunday, April 2 visited the family of Adam Sahakyan who fell one year ago defending Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).

Meeting family members, the president assured that future generations will always remember and glorify Adam and other heroes who gave their lives for the homeland.

One year ago today, in the wee hours of April 2, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military offensive along the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh). The clashes lasted four days and were later dubbed the Four-Day War or April war. Hundreds were killed and wounded on both sides.