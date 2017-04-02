Exit poll: Republican Party of Armenia leading with 46% of votes
April 2, 2017 - 20:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An exit poll conducted by the Gallup International revealed a widespread support for the ruling Republican Party (RPA) after Armenians cast their ballots in parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2.
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun, 4% for Armenian Renaissance, 3% for Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian, 3% for the Armenian National Congress - People’s Party of Armenia bloc, 2% for the Free Democrats party, and 2% for the Communist party.
Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm.
1,317,936 voters out of 2,557,706 (50.93%) cast ballots in the elections as of 5:00pm.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.
