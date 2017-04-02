Election aftermath: Police registered 153 reports of alleged violations
April 2, 2017 - 21:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 153 reports on suspected electoral violations were filed to the Armenian police as of 7:30 pm Sunday, April 2. A probe will be initiated based on 21 reports; and investigation is being readied based on 54 reports; 62 reports are being verified, while 16 were declared ungrounded.
Out of the reports filed, 44 covered the incidents in Yerevan, 13 in Kotayk, 14 in Lori, 12 in Shirak, 6 in Armavir, 5 in Aragatsotn, 20 in Tavush, 17 in Ararat, 6 in Syunik, 7 in Gegharkunik and 9 in Vayots Dzor provinces.
Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.
Top stories
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
Partner news
Latest news
Russian, CIS observers reveal no violations in Armenian elections Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm.
Thousands cast ballots at Armenia detention facilities, hospitals Vahe Hakobyan said that 2127 citicens receiving treatment in various medical institutions were eligible to vote at the elections.
Armenia parliamentary elections: Voter turnout at 60,1% According to the CEC, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) cast ballots in Armenia's parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2.
Startfor: Russia can't lose no matter which party wins Armenia elections “Russia will continue with its strategy to influence Armenian politics long after the upcoming parliamentary vote has passed,” Stratfor said.