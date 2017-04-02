Election aftermath: Police registered 153 reports of alleged violations

PanARMENIAN.Net - 153 reports on suspected electoral violations were filed to the Armenian police as of 7:30 pm Sunday, April 2. A probe will be initiated based on 21 reports; and investigation is being readied based on 54 reports; 62 reports are being verified, while 16 were declared ungrounded.

Out of the reports filed, 44 covered the incidents in Yerevan, 13 in Kotayk, 14 in Lori, 12 in Shirak, 6 in Armavir, 5 in Aragatsotn, 20 in Tavush, 17 in Ararat, 6 in Syunik, 7 in Gegharkunik and 9 in Vayots Dzor provinces.

Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.