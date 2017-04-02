Armenian citizen detained for attempting to vote more than once

PanARMENIAN.Net - A person suspected of attempting to vote more than once in Armenian parliamentary elections was detained on Sunday, April 2.

According to the investigative committee, Armavir resident A. Kaghzvantsyan went to a polling station at 8:15 am to cast his/her ballot.

Hours later, however, the citizen returned to the same station and attempted to vote again.

As a result, the suspect was detained on charges of attempting to vote more than once.

A number of cases of electoral fraud, including double voting and open voting were registered by various organizations, observers and individuals.

Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm.

According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.