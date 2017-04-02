RPA secured 48% of votes based on 100,000 ballots counted: deputy chair

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy chair of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Armen Ashotyan said on late Sunday, April 2 that RPA has secured 47,87% of votes based on results summed up at 203 polling stations with 100,560 ballots cast.

Ashotyan has provided no information on other political forces.

Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm.

According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.