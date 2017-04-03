Elections: Republican Party wins majority of electronic votes

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia received 529 out of the 747 ballots cast through an e-voting system in the parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2.

According to CEC chairman Tigran Mukuchyan, 877 citizens were eligible for electronic voting, and 37 ballots were declared invalid.

YELQ bloc received 52 votes, 6 votes went to Free Democrats, 3 to Armenian Renaissance, 73 to Tsarukyan bloc, 2 to ANC-PPA bloc, 3 to Communist party, 17 to ORO bloc and 25 to ARF Dashnaktsutyun.

CEC deputy chairwoman Laura Galstyan said earlier that under the new Electoral Code, Armenian citizens on diplomatic missions abroad and their families, as well as servicemen dispatched to foreign countries have the right to participate in electronic voting.

Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm.

1,574, 947 voters out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) cast ballots in the elections, the CEC said.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.