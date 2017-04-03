Ruling RPA winning Armenia parliamentary elections
April 3, 2017 - 10:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - According to preliminary results calculated in 1886 polling stations, the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is taking 49.21% of votes in the parliamentary elections, held on Sunday, April 2.
Data provided by the Central Electoral Commission show that the YELQ bloc has received 7.72% of ballots, 0.93% voted for the Free Democrats party, 3.72 for the Armenian Renaissance, 27.38% for Tsarukyan bloc, 1.62% for ANC-PPA bloc, 0.74% for the Communist party, 2.08% for ORO and 6.59% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm Sunday.
According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.
Top stories
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
Partner news
Latest news
Colombian police seize over 6 tonnes of cocaine The shipment, the third-largest seizure in the history of continental Colombia, belonged to several drug gangs, among them the so-called Urabenos.
Paraguay protesters seek end to presidential re-election proposal Paraguay's constitution, introduced in 1992 after 35 years of dictatorship, strictly limits presidents to a single five-year term.
Egyptian court backs sale of Islands to Saudi Arabia Egyptian President Sisi was accused of violating the constitution and "selling" the islands in return for a multi-billion dollar aid package.
Trump: U.S. will solve N. Korea nuke threat with or without China During a trip to Asia in March, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said pre-emptive military action was an option "on the table".