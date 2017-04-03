Ruling RPA winning Armenia parliamentary elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - According to preliminary results calculated in 1886 polling stations, the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is taking 49.21% of votes in the parliamentary elections, held on Sunday, April 2.

Data provided by the Central Electoral Commission show that the YELQ bloc has received 7.72% of ballots, 0.93% voted for the Free Democrats party, 3.72 for the Armenian Renaissance, 27.38% for Tsarukyan bloc, 1.62% for ANC-PPA bloc, 0.74% for the Communist party, 2.08% for ORO and 6.59% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.

Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm Sunday.

According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.