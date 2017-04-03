Situation on Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line relatively calm overnight

PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation along the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan was relatively calm on April 2 and the following night.

According to Artsakh defense ministry, 16 violations by Azerbaijan were registered in the reporting period, with 150 shots fired overall.

The Karabakh troops refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation along the entire line of contact.