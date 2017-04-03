Elections: 6 criminal cases launched at Prosecutor General’s office
April 3, 2017 - 10:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Six criminal cases have been launched and an Armenian citizen has been arrested over attempts to vote more than once, the Prosecutor General’s office said early on Monday, April 3, shortly after polling stations closed across the country.
As of 12:30 am, the Prosecutor General’s office has studied 2000 reports on electoral violations during the parliamentary elections on Sunday.
The majority of reports referred to various technical malfunctions in the course of the elections and constituted no obvious offense.
According to the office, 392 out of the 2000 reports contained apparent elements of electoral offenses.
According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.
Top stories
Clear favorites of the campaign were prime minister Karen Karapetyan (RPA) and Gagik Tsarukyan (Tsarukyan bloc).
ENEMO says it received a letter from the CEC in response to a request of invitation to conduct an international election observation mission
In response to a question on whether they are familiar with the programs, 63.8% of respondents gave a positive reply.
145 people were surveyed throughout Armenia during the first 15 days of election campaigns in a fresh poll conducted by Gallup.
Partner news
Latest news
Colombian police seize over 6 tonnes of cocaine The shipment, the third-largest seizure in the history of continental Colombia, belonged to several drug gangs, among them the so-called Urabenos.
Paraguay protesters seek end to presidential re-election proposal Paraguay's constitution, introduced in 1992 after 35 years of dictatorship, strictly limits presidents to a single five-year term.
Egyptian court backs sale of Islands to Saudi Arabia Egyptian President Sisi was accused of violating the constitution and "selling" the islands in return for a multi-billion dollar aid package.
Trump: U.S. will solve N. Korea nuke threat with or without China During a trip to Asia in March, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said pre-emptive military action was an option "on the table".