Elections: 6 criminal cases launched at Prosecutor General’s office

PanARMENIAN.Net - Six criminal cases have been launched and an Armenian citizen has been arrested over attempts to vote more than once, the Prosecutor General’s office said early on Monday, April 3, shortly after polling stations closed across the country.

As of 12:30 am, the Prosecutor General’s office has studied 2000 reports on electoral violations during the parliamentary elections on Sunday.

The majority of reports referred to various technical malfunctions in the course of the elections and constituted no obvious offense.

According to the office, 392 out of the 2000 reports contained apparent elements of electoral offenses.

According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.