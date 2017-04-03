ArmVote 2017: Violations registered at all polling stations, observer says
April 3, 2017 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian actress and producer of Armenian origin Arsinee Khanjian, who conducted an observation mission in the parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2, said she recorded violations at all the polling stations she visited.
“We recorded violations at all polling stations; we witnessed congestions of people, who were uninformed and confused,” Khanjian said.
“Voters, regardless of age, did not know exactly how to use ballot papers and envelopes.”
“District commission chiefs refused to register the violations recorded by observers. I had the impression that the observers were in despair, since they did not have the freedom to exercise their powers,” the actress said.
Also, Khanjian expressed regret that she “has not been able to witness transparent and fair elections,” reports Aysor.am.
According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.
Top stories
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
Partner news
Latest news
Colombian police seize over 6 tonnes of cocaine The shipment, the third-largest seizure in the history of continental Colombia, belonged to several drug gangs, among them the so-called Urabenos.
Paraguay protesters seek end to presidential re-election proposal Paraguay's constitution, introduced in 1992 after 35 years of dictatorship, strictly limits presidents to a single five-year term.
Egyptian court backs sale of Islands to Saudi Arabia Egyptian President Sisi was accused of violating the constitution and "selling" the islands in return for a multi-billion dollar aid package.
Trump: U.S. will solve N. Korea nuke threat with or without China During a trip to Asia in March, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said pre-emptive military action was an option "on the table".