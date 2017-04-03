ArmVote 2017: Violations registered at all polling stations, observer says

PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian actress and producer of Armenian origin Arsinee Khanjian, who conducted an observation mission in the parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2, said she recorded violations at all the polling stations she visited.

“We recorded violations at all polling stations; we witnessed congestions of people, who were uninformed and confused,” Khanjian said.

“Voters, regardless of age, did not know exactly how to use ballot papers and envelopes.”

“District commission chiefs refused to register the violations recorded by observers. I had the impression that the observers were in despair, since they did not have the freedom to exercise their powers,” the actress said.

Also, Khanjian expressed regret that she “has not been able to witness transparent and fair elections,” reports Aysor.am.

According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.