Colombian police seize over 6 tonnes of cocaine
April 3, 2017 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Colombian police have seized more than six tonnes of cocaine in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla, the defense minister said on Sunday, April 2, according to Reuters.
The shipment, the third-largest seizure in the history of continental Colombia, was found on Friday and belonged to several drug gangs, among them the so-called Urabenos, Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas told journalists.
The shipment would have been worth about 200 million euros in Spain, its final destination.
Authorities have already confiscated 103 tonnes of cocaine this year, the minister added. Last year a record 378.3 tonnes were seized.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
ArmVote 2017: Violations registered at all polling stations, observer says “We recorded violations at all polling stations; we witnessed congestions of people, who were uninformed and confused,” Khanjian said.
Venezuela president wins power over oil despite court reversal Maduro's cash-strapped government now has the autonomy to sell stakes in Venezuela's oil fields, which contain the world's largest reserves.
Conservative PM Vucic wins Serbia's presidential election The result marked a political humiliation for Serbia's beleaguered opposition parties, which say Vucic's rule is increasingly autocratic.
Elections: 6 criminal cases launched at Prosecutor General’s office The majority of reports referred to various technical malfunctions in the course of the elections and constituted no obvious offense.