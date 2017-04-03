// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Colombian police seize over 6 tonnes of cocaine

Colombian police seize over 6 tonnes of cocaine
April 3, 2017 - 11:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Colombian police have seized more than six tonnes of cocaine in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla, the defense minister said on Sunday, April 2, according to Reuters.

The shipment, the third-largest seizure in the history of continental Colombia, was found on Friday and belonged to several drug gangs, among them the so-called Urabenos, Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas told journalists.

The shipment would have been worth about 200 million euros in Spain, its final destination.

Authorities have already confiscated 103 tonnes of cocaine this year, the minister added. Last year a record 378.3 tonnes were seized.

Related links:
Reuters. Colombian police seize more than six tonnes of cocaine
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Fashionable and beautiful’ lip plates

Painful tradition of Ethiopian tribes

 Most popular in the section
Swiss open probe into Ankara's spying on Turkish community
China captures more than 2,500 fugitives who fled overseas
France election race tightening three weeks from vote: poll
Venezuela's Maduro rejects coup claims in crisis
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
ArmVote 2017: Violations registered at all polling stations, observer says “We recorded violations at all polling stations; we witnessed congestions of people, who were uninformed and confused,” Khanjian said.
Venezuela president wins power over oil despite court reversal Maduro's cash-strapped government now has the autonomy to sell stakes in Venezuela's oil fields, which contain the world's largest reserves.
Conservative PM Vucic wins Serbia's presidential election The result marked a political humiliation for Serbia's beleaguered opposition parties, which say Vucic's rule is increasingly autocratic.
Elections: 6 criminal cases launched at Prosecutor General’s office The majority of reports referred to various technical malfunctions in the course of the elections and constituted no obvious offense.