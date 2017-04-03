Armenia police hotline responded to 47 alarm calls on election day
April 3, 2017 - 13:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The police received 47 alarm calls through the hotline telephone service during the Armenian parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2.
According to the police's press service, 18 of the reports referred to congestions in polling stations, 7 to election bribes, 4 to electoral fraud or ballot stuffing, while the remaining calls reported on violence, open voting cases, coercion, obstruction to observation activity to name a few.
The Republican Party has secured 768,945 votes or 49.15% of all the ballots, Tsarukyan bloc has 428,120 votes or 27.37%, YELQ - 121,652 or 7.78%, ARF Dashnaktsutyun - 102,938 votes or 6.58%, Armenian Renaissance party - 58,139 votes or 3.72%, Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc - 32,423 votes or 2.07%, the Free Democrats - 14,690 votes or 0.94%, and the Communist party - 11,707 votes or 0.75%.
According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday, April 2.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.
The Citizen Observer initiative registered 1918 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself as of 7:00-8:00 pm.
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
