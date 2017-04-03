Scientists invent technique to control soft robots with magnetic fields
April 3, 2017 - 12:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As slick as soft robots are, they tend to have very simple movements. It'd be a challenge to create a truly complex machine using existing technology. Researchers may have a solution to more sophisticated movement, though. They've invented a technique that uses magnetic fields to steer squishier robots. The trick was to cover the robots in a polymer film loaded with iron microparticles made to form parallel chains using a magnetic field. When you want to steer a robot, you just subject its relevant components to another magnetic field -- the direction and strength of the field determines what happens, Engadget said.
The scientists used their fresh approach to build three robots that take advantage of this newfound flexibility. One is a cantilever that can carry up to 50 times its weight. An accordion bot can expand and contract like a muscle, while a valve can squeeze to act as a pump.
There's no question that it'll take a long time to make this method viable for real robots. You'd need an external device to produce the field, for a start. However, the potential uses are already easy to see. The accordion and valve robots would be particularly useful for robots that have to mimic organic functions, not to mention prosthetics, implants and other health care equipment, Engadget said.
Photo: Schmauch et. al.
Top stories
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
many of the songs, albums, and movies are all recent releases, which speaks to the popularity of that content and increased Android growth.
Partner news
Latest news
"Preacher" season 2 teaser features Dominic Cooper (video) The second season follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer, his badass ex-girlfriend and an Irish vampire as they embark on a road trip to find God.
OSCE/ODIHR: Armenia holds well- administered parliamentary elections "The legal framework for elections is comprehensive, but was criticized by some as overly complex."
YELQ bloc reveals list of candidates elected to Armenian parliament Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, Mane Tandilyan and Gevorg Gorgisyan from the party’s open list will also have seats at the parliament.
Tom Cruise brought back from the dead in “The Mummy” trailer (video) Directed by Alex Kurtzman, the remake is due June 9 in the United States. Russell Crowe joins the cast as the infamous Dr. Henry Jekyll.