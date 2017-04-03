Central Electoral Commission sums up elections; RPA leads with 49.1%

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Central Electoral Commission on Monday, April 3 summed up the results of parliamentary elections, held in the country on Sunday.

Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173).

According to the CEC, the other five political forces - the Armenian Renaissance party (3.71%), the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc (2.07%), the ANC-PPA bloc (1.65%), the Free Democrats party (0.94%) and the Communist party (0.75%) - didn’t overcome the election threshold and secured no seats at the National Assembly.

According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1 574 947 out of 2 557 706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday, April 2.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.