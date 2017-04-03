Karabakh looks to embrace solar energy teaching, prime minister says

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) prime minister, chairman of the board of trustees of Yeznik Moziyan trade college Arayik Harutyunyan said solar energy courses will be offered in Karabakh.

The college director Vaspurak Karapetyannoted, in turn, that solar energy is among the new professions created recently at the educational institution.

According to Karapetyan, every condition has been provided for more than eight dozen students to obtain professional knowledge, free accommodation and food.

Assessing the work already carried out, the prime minister said the issue of demand for high-quality craftsmen and builders will be solved in Karabakh in the near future.

Dwelling upon solar energy, Harutyunyan said the government is going to implement relevant development programs in the coming years, with the college set to play a particular role.