Pilou Asbaek teases his role as Euron Greyjoy in "GOT" season 7

PanARMENIAN.Net - Actor Pilou Asbaek might only appear in two episodes of "Game of Thrones" so far, but fans are curious about how his character on the series, Euron Greyjoy, will be involved in the plot of the upcoming seventh season as well as eighth season. During a press tour for his recently-released pic "Ghost in the Shell", the star happily teased his role in season 7, AceShowbiz said.

Speaking to MTV News, Pilou was asked about how much s**t the King of the Iron Islands was going to start in season 7. He responded, "Enough to get satisfied-good satisfied." His response may be a bad news for Theon (Alfie Allen) and Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan), his nephew and niece.

However, Pilou declined to give further detail of his character. He revealed that he had a traumatic yet hilarious story about spoilers during his childhood. "I went to the cinema when I was a kid, and in Denmark, the transit between exiting and entering the cinema is very short, so when people are exiting, you come in to see the film again. It was 'The Sixth Sense'," he recalled the story.

He continued, "And this guy was coming out, and he said, 'I can't believe Bruce Willis was dead!' Ever since then, I was like, 'I'm never, ever, ever going to spoil anything for anyone else.' "

The Danish actor, though, revealed his future plans to Miami.com during the interview. "I may be going to do some more 'Game of Thrones'. Maybe I won't. I'll take a break. I want to see my wife and daughter. I've missed them a lot."

His answer was pretty much vague, but it might suggest that Euron wouldn't survive season 7. Or, the actor might be channeling his role on the series and messing with fans intentionally.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is set to premiere on July 16 on HBO.