Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" final trailer (video)
April 3, 2017 - 13:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Guy Ritchie's epic movie "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" has released its final trailer ahead of its May 12 release date in the U.S. The trailer offers more insights into young Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) as well as Arthur's enemy and uncle Vortigern (Jude Law), AceShowbiz said.
"Why has the water dropped?" says Vortigern in the trailer. Someone replies, "There are rumors, legend of the sword, of a king other than yourself." Vortigern later says, "Find him."
The next part of the trailer reveals Arthur's childhood, which is seemingly packed with brawls. When Arthur is an adult, he is found by Vortigern who later mocks his way of life. Elsewhere in the video, Arthur makes his way to face his destiny by pulling Excalibur from stone. "You wanted the prophecy," says a voiceover to Arthur in the trailer. "Raise that sword, show the people the power of excalibur," the voice continues.
The new trailer also offers a quick look at a bunch of sorcerers, some battles on the street, giant elephants which resemble the creatures in "The Lord of the Rings" and other fantastical creatures.
When the child Arthur's father is murdered, Vortigern, Arthur's uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy... whether he likes it or not.
Other cast members include Astrid Berges-Frisbey as Guinevere, Djimon Hounsou as Sir Bedivere, Aidan Gillen as Goosefat Bill Wilson, Eric Bana as King Uther Pendagron and Kamil Lemieszewski as Merlin. David Beckham will have a role as Blackleg Leader.
