“The Animal’s Wife” sweeps Lleida Catalonia Latin America Fest
April 3, 2017 - 13:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Colombian Victor Gaviria’s “The Animal’s Wife” took director, feature and screenplay awards at the Lleida Catalonia Latin America Festival. “Wife” also snagged the Audience and Radio Exterior de España prizes, Variety reports.
In “The Animal’s Wife,” multi-awarded Gaviria (“Addictions and Subtractions,” “The Rose Seller”) delivers a reflection about misogyny through a female empowerment drama. “Wife” follows Amparo (Natalia Polo) who flees the convent after a minor offense to find refuge at her sister’s home, in a shanty neighborhood of Medellin. There, a family member of her brother-in-law, cousin Libardo (Tito Alexander Gómez) obsesses about Amparo and abducts her, forcing her to live under his roof. Premiered at the Toronto Festival, “Wife” is internationally sold by Italy’s Fandango.
Lola Amores took best actress for “Santa & Andrés,” the sophomore directorial effort of Carlos Lechuga (“Melaza”). An intimate drama, “Santa” won actress and Best Ibero-American Fiction Feature at Mexico’s Guadalajara Film Festival. “Santa” is a Cuban production –in co-production with France and Colombia– that world-premiered at Toronto and took Miami’s best performance award, shared with co-star Eduardo Martínez. “Santa” has been pre-selected for the upcoming Platino Awards in two categories –Feature and Screenplay. It was selected, then rejected for the Havana Festival. Lechuga pulled it from the Havana Film Festival New York after it was shifted from a competition berth due to pressures from Cuba’s ICAIC Film Festival, a fest funder.
Alan Sabbagh took Lleida’s actor award for Daniel Burman’s romcom “The Tenth Man” – following his best actor in an international narrative feature jury award at the Tribeca Fest for “Man.” The feature premiered at the Berlin Film Festival as a Panorama Special.
The top Audience Award also went to “Wife.” Second and third-place audience prizes were won respectively by Uruguay’s “Clever,” by directorial duo Federico Borgia and Guillermo Madeiro. and Argentine’s “Black Snow,” by Martín Hodara.
The 23rd Lleida Catalonia Latin America Festival closed Sunday, April 2 with the screening of Juan Taratuto’s mainstream screwball comedy and Argentine smash hit, “I Married a Dumbass.”
Top stories
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
Partner news
Latest news
YouTube wants you to translate video descriptions There are 76 languages in use on the site, but those groups exist in relative isolation from each other.
OSCE/ODIHR: Armenia holds well- administered parliamentary elections "The legal framework for elections is comprehensive, but was criticized by some as overly complex."
YELQ bloc reveals list of candidates elected to Armenian parliament Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, Mane Tandilyan and Gevorg Gorgisyan from the party’s open list will also have seats at the parliament.
Courier drone can both fly and drive up to your door The Panther drone isn't a heavy-duty hauler when it can only carry 15lbs, and its range is limited to 10 miles when on the ground.