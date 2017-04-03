“Annabelle: Creation” horror unveils a haunting new trailer (video)
April 3, 2017 - 14:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The haunting new trailer for “Annabelle: Creation,” released on Sunday, April 2 gives an origin story to the titular cursed doll, Variety said.
“Creation,” which is a prequel to 2014’s “Annabelle” — itself a prequel to the 2013 hit “The Conjuring” — takes us to the dollmaker who first created the toy that would become a demonic conduit, along with her husband. After tragically losing their own child, the couple takes in a nun and a group of girls, who can be seen being terrorized by the evil spirit in the trailer.
“The contact started small, but then it wanted permission to move into a doll so that it could be with us forever,” explains Miranda Otto in the footage.
The previous film, directed by John R. Leonetti, followed a couple that was plagued by Annabelle after welcoming the doll into their home. “Lights Out” helmer David F. Sandberg takes over directing duties for “Annabelle: Creation.”
“The Conjuring” and “The Conjuring 2” director James Wan returns to produce “Annabelle: Creation,” reteaming with Sandberg after working with him as a producer on “Lights Out.” The cast includes Talitha Bateman, Stephanie Sigman, Philippa Anne Coulthard, Lulu Wilson, Lou Lou Safran, Grace Fulton, Tayler Buck, Samara Lee, and Anthony LaPaglia.
“Annabelle: Creation” possesses theaters on Aug. 11.
