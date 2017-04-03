// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Tom Cruise brought back from the dead in “The Mummy” trailer (video)

 April 3, 2017 - 15:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - "The Mummy" unleashes a new trailer that teases the reason why Tom Cruise's Nick Morton is brought back from the dead following a deadly plane crash. It gives more sneak peek at Princess Ahmanet's evil plan after her tomb was dug out and brought to London. Besides having an army of mummified zombies at her disposal, she unleashes a horde of rats and crows.

Sofia Boutella plays the ancient queen whose destiny was unjustly taken from her. She is awakened in the present day after years of safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert. It brings with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

Directed by Alex Kurtzman, the remake is due June 9 in the United States. Russell Crowe joins the cast as the infamous Dr. Henry Jekyll. The movie is also supported by Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson and Courtney B. Vance among others.

The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

