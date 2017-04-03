Tom Cruise brought back from the dead in “The Mummy” trailer (video)
April 3, 2017 - 15:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "The Mummy" unleashes a new trailer that teases the reason why Tom Cruise's Nick Morton is brought back from the dead following a deadly plane crash. It gives more sneak peek at Princess Ahmanet's evil plan after her tomb was dug out and brought to London. Besides having an army of mummified zombies at her disposal, she unleashes a horde of rats and crows.
Sofia Boutella plays the ancient queen whose destiny was unjustly taken from her. She is awakened in the present day after years of safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert. It brings with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.
Directed by Alex Kurtzman, the remake is due June 9 in the United States. Russell Crowe joins the cast as the infamous Dr. Henry Jekyll. The movie is also supported by Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson and Courtney B. Vance among others.
Top stories
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
Partner news
Latest news
YouTube wants you to translate video descriptions There are 76 languages in use on the site, but those groups exist in relative isolation from each other.
OSCE/ODIHR: Armenia holds well- administered parliamentary elections "The legal framework for elections is comprehensive, but was criticized by some as overly complex."
YELQ bloc reveals list of candidates elected to Armenian parliament Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, Mane Tandilyan and Gevorg Gorgisyan from the party’s open list will also have seats at the parliament.
Courier drone can both fly and drive up to your door The Panther drone isn't a heavy-duty hauler when it can only carry 15lbs, and its range is limited to 10 miles when on the ground.