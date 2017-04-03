YELQ bloc reveals list of candidates elected to Armenian parliament
April 3, 2017 - 14:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nikol Pashinyan from the YELQ bloc has secured the most ballots in the parliamentary elections based on the results of the so-called preference vote, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan told PanARMENIAN.Net
According to him, their own calculations reveal that Ararat Mirzoyan, Mane Tandilyan and Gevorg Gorgisyan from the party’s open list will also have seats at the parliament.
From the proportional list, YELQ leader Edmon Marukyan, Aram Sargsyan, Sasun Mikayelyan, Artak Zeynalyan and Lena Nazaryan have made it to the National Assembly.
Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173).
According to the CEC, the other five political forces - didn’t overcome the election threshold and secured no seats at the National Assembly.
1 574 947 out of 2 557 706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday, April 2.
The Citizen Observer initiative registered 1918 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself as of 7:00-8:00 pm.
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
