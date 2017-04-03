OSCE/ODIHR: Armenia holds well- administered parliamentary elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - The April 2 parliamentary elections in Armenia were well-administered and fundamental freedoms were generally respected, OSCE/ODIHR (Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights) said in a statement on Monday, April 3.

"Despite welcomed reforms of the legal framework and the introduction of new technologies to reduce electoral irregularities, the elections were tainted by credible information about vote-buying, and pressure on civil servants and employees of private companies," the statement said.

"The legal framework for elections is comprehensive, but was criticized by some as overly complex."

“There is little doubt that, since the last time the citizens of Armenia voted, efforts have been made, including through logistical improvements, to raise the quality of the electoral process," said Liliane Maury Pasquier, Head of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

"The authorities should be praised for working to inform the electorate of this new, quite complex, electoral legislation. It is a pity that, despite all of the legal and organizational changes, these elections did not remove long-standing doubts about the reliability and integrity of electoral processes in the country."

Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173).

According to the CEC, the other five political forces - didn’t overcome the election threshold and secured no seats at the National Assembly.

1 574 947 out of 2 557 706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday, April 2.