"Preacher" season 2 teaser features Dominic Cooper (video)
April 3, 2017 - 15:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy's wild road trip begins in the first teaser for "Preacher" season 2. The newly released promo shows the mayhem that they encounter as they evade police in a car chase, get shot at and run away from explosions, AceShowbiz reports.
The second season is described as a genre-bending thrill ride that follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga) and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.
Noah Taylor ("Game of Thrones"), Pip Torrens ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens", "The Crown"), Julie Ann Emery ("Fargo", "Better Call Saul"), Malcolm Barrett ("War on Everyone", "Dear White People"), Ronald Guttman ("Homeland", "Mozart in the Jungle") and Justin Prentice ("13 Reasons Why", "Malibu Country") are added to the cast for the new season.
"Preacher" returns Sunday, June 25 on AMC.
