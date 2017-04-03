Armenian Renaissance says not going to challenge election results
April 3, 2017 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Renaissance will not challenge election results, the party said in a statement on Monday, April 3, thanking their 58,000 supporters for their “impartial attitude and principled position.”
“The party won’t challenge the election results and won’t participate in any post-election rallies and public events,” the statement said.
“These elections revealed an extensive use of administrative resources and the active involvement of oligarchic groups and local criminal authorities in the electoral process, while distribution of bribes played a decisive role in election results.”
Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173).
According to the CEC, the other five political forces didn’t overcome the election threshold and secured no seats at the National Assembly.
1 574 947 out of 2 557 706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday, April 2.
The Citizen Observer initiative registered 1918 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself as of 7:00-8:00 pm.
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
