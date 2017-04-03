// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian Renaissance says not going to challenge election results

April 3, 2017 - 18:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Renaissance will not challenge election results, the party said in a statement on Monday, April 3, thanking their 58,000 supporters for their “impartial attitude and principled position.”

“The party won’t challenge the election results and won’t participate in any post-election rallies and public events,” the statement said.

“These elections revealed an extensive use of administrative resources and the active involvement of oligarchic groups and local criminal authorities in the electoral process, while distribution of bribes played a decisive role in election results.”

Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173).

According to the CEC, the other five political forces didn’t overcome the election threshold and secured no seats at the National Assembly.

1 574 947 out of 2 557 706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday, April 2.

Armenian elections: Citizen Observer registers 1918 violations overall
The Citizen Observer initiative registered 1918 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself as of 7:00-8:00 pm.
Exit poll: Republican Party of Armenia leading with 46% of votes
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
Armenia elections: YELQ bloc ready for TV debate with RPA N1
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
Free Democrats to seek Armenia's westernization after elections
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
Ter-Petrosyan speaks about “nation’s gravediggers”

There will be no ideal solution

Armenia FM, OSCE chief discuss Yerevan office mandate extension
RPA to nominate Karen Karapetyan for PM after elections: official
ODIHR starts observation mission for Armenia parliamentary elections
Armenia's YELQ bloc members meet U.S. ambassador ahead of elections
