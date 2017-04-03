Ecuador socialist wins presidency, rival cries foul
April 3, 2017 - 16:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Socialist Lenin Moreno was set to extend a decade of leftist rule in Ecuador on Monday, April 3 after official results showed him winning the presidential election, as his conservative rival cried foul, AFP reports.
Both candidates claimed victory on the basis of conflicting exit polls from Sunday's runoff, but with 96.94 percent of districts reporting the National Electoral Council said that Moreno -- the designated heir to President Rafael Correa's "21st-century socialism" -- won 51.12 percent of the vote against 48.88 percent for ex-banker Guillermo Lasso.
The election was closely watched as a barometer of the political climate in Latin America, where more than a decade of leftist dominance has been waning.
It may also decide the fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been holed up in Ecuador's London embassy since 2012.
Lasso however alleged fraud, claiming that his campaign had evidence of an attempt to rig the results.
"We are going to defend the will of the Ecuadoran people in the face of an attempted fraud that aims to install what would be an illegitimate government," Lasso said, setting up what could be a long and ugly fight.
Some Lasso supporters protested outside election offices in Quito and other cities demanding transparency in the vote count.
"We will continue this process that has changed Ecuadorans' lives, especially for the poorest citizens," the triumphant Moreno, a charismatic wheelchair-bound politico paralyzed in a 1998 carjacking, told supporters.
He then launched into an exuberant victory party at which he regaled the crowd with his singing, belting out Latin classics alongside Correa.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
“Sons of Anarchy” spinoff adds “Breaking Bad” fav Raymond Cruz Cruz will play Che "Padre" Romero, a full patch member of Mayans MC, Santo Padre and the founder of a local Mexican MC.
Apple, Amazon, Google among bidders for NAND chip business Two joint bidders — chipmaker Broadcom, and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners — were reported to have bid about $18 billion.
"Message from the King" thriller trailer features Chadwick Boseman (video) Black Panther depicter Chadwick Boseman will play a brother who avenges his sister's death in upcoming thriller "Message from the King".
Netflix rolls out offline streaming in its Windows 10 app You can find the full list of supported content by hitting the hamburger menu in the top left corner, and then finding Available for Download.