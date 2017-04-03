“Sons of Anarchy” spinoff adds “Breaking Bad” fav Raymond Cruz
April 3, 2017 - 17:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - FX's Sons of Anarchy spinoff is getting a taste of Breaking Bad.
Raymond Cruz, best known for his role as Tuco on the AMC drama and spinoff Better Call Saul, has signed on for a role in Mayans MC, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
The drama is set post-SOA and centers on EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border who struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel as well as his need for respect from the women he loves.
Cruz will play Che "Padre" Romero, a full patch member of Mayans MC, Santo Padre and the founder of a local Mexican MC. With road-worn experience, he keeps a paternal eye out for the club. He is the voice of reason amongst the chaos. Cruz will appear in the pilot and, should Mayans MC be picked up to series, he will recur.
The Mayans MC cast includes J. D. Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Jacqueline Obradors, John Ortiz, Antonio Jaramillo, Richard Cabral, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger and Emilio Rivera.
Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter will co-write the spinoff alongside Elgin James as well as direct the pilot, which was picked up by FX in December.
A series regular on TNT's long-running procedural Major Crimes and before that, The Closer, Cruz's credits also include My Name Is Earl.
