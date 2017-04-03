Armenians injured in St Petersburg metro explosion: foreign ministry
April 3, 2017 - 20:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The foreign ministry said on Monday, April 3 that according to preliminary data Armenians were injured in an explosion at underground stations in St. Petersburg.
"Names of Armenians who suffered are currently being specified," spokesman Tigran Balayan told PanARMENIAN.Net adding that the foreign ministry is working to find out whether those affected are Armenian citizens.
The foreign ministry of Armenia has no more information at the moment.
Ten people have been killed in an explosion between two underground stations in St Petersburg.
The head of Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee said the blast hit a train between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations.
The committee said an explosive device was later found and made safe at another station nearby.
President Vladimir Putin said all causes, especially terrorism, were being investigated.
