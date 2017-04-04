"American Gods" renewed for season 2 ahead of series premiere: report
April 4, 2017 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Starz may have ordered a second season of "American Gods" ahead of the series premiere. SpoilerTV was first to report the renewal, citing a source which revealed that production on the second season would begin this September and will last till May of next year, AceShowbiz said.
The network refuses to confirm the news, but Omega Underground supports the report by pointing out a listing on production site MyEntertainmentWorld. The filming for the reported second season will take place in Toronto, Canada.
A highly-anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman's fantasy novel of the same name, "American Gods" follows Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), an ex-con who becomes bodyguard for Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), a con man but in reality one of the older gods who travels across America to gather American manifestations of the Old Gods of ancient mythology to prepare for a battle against the New American Gods.
The cast also includes Kristin Chenoweth as Easter, Gillian Anderson as Media, Bruce Langley as the Technical Boy, Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney, Emily Browning as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Crispin Glover as Mr. World, Jonathan Tucker as Low Key Lyesmith, Peter Stormare as Czernobog, Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Cloris Leachman as Zorya Vechernyaya, and Orlando Jones as Mr. Nancy.
The first season is set to premiere Sunday, April 30 at 9 P.M. ET/PT on Starz. David Slade directed the pilot and additional episodes.
