“Fear the Walking Dead” season 3 premiere date revealed (video)
April 4, 2017 - 10:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With "The Walking Dead" entering a long break in between seasons, its spin-off "Fear the Walking Dead" will fill the void. AMC has set a premiere date for the new and third season of the post-apocalyptic horror drama series starring Kim Dickens and Cliff Curtis among others, AceShowbiz said.
The third season will bow this summer, on Sunday, June 4. The date was revealed by "Talking Dead" host Chris Hardwick on the aftershow following the season 7 finale of "The Walking Dead" on Sunday, April 2.
Along with the premiere date, the show has got a new teaser. It offers a glimpse of a woman being dragged away by armed men as well as Victor Strand being attacked by a walker and crying hysterically.
It was recently announced that series co-creator Dave Erickson would step down as showrunner at the end of season 3, to develop other projects for AMC under a new overall deal with AMC Studios. He will remain an executive producer on "Fear the Walking Dead". A replacement for Kirkman has not been announced as the series awaits word on a fourth season.
Top stories
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
Partner news
Latest news
Trump signs repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules Republicans in Congress last week narrowly passed the repeal of the privacy rules with no Democratic support.
“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” season 2 begins filming in NYC Although production for “The Defenders” just ended a few weeks ago, Krysten Ritter is already going back to work.
U.S. teen pleads guilty to IS-inspired plot to kill Pope Francis Court documents said the charges were in relation to the Islamic State group, which U.S. has designated a foreign terrorist organization.
“People You May Know” dramedy trailer features comedian Nick Thune The dramedy focuses on Jed as he is taken under the wing of Tasha (Halston Sage), who devises a plan to cultivate and craft Jed's image.