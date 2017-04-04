“Fear the Walking Dead” season 3 premiere date revealed

PanARMENIAN.Net - With "The Walking Dead" entering a long break in between seasons, its spin-off "Fear the Walking Dead" will fill the void. AMC has set a premiere date for the new and third season of the post-apocalyptic horror drama series starring Kim Dickens and Cliff Curtis among others, AceShowbiz said.

The third season will bow this summer, on Sunday, June 4. The date was revealed by "Talking Dead" host Chris Hardwick on the aftershow following the season 7 finale of "The Walking Dead" on Sunday, April 2.

Along with the premiere date, the show has got a new teaser. It offers a glimpse of a woman being dragged away by armed men as well as Victor Strand being attacked by a walker and crying hysterically.

It was recently announced that series co-creator Dave Erickson would step down as showrunner at the end of season 3, to develop other projects for AMC under a new overall deal with AMC Studios. He will remain an executive producer on "Fear the Walking Dead". A replacement for Kirkman has not been announced as the series awaits word on a fourth season.