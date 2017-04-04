“Avatar 2” to begin shooting this fall, Sigourney Weaver says

PanARMENIAN.Net - Production on the Avatar sequel is set to begin in the fall, according to Sigourney Weaver, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

“We’re starting!” the actress excitedly told The Hollywood Reporter at a screening of The Assignment, held Monday night, April 3 at New York City’s Whitby Hotel. “We’re starting training, and we’re starting — hmm, I probably can’t say anything. We will be actually shooting it by the fall.”

James Cameron has previously noted that the scripts of all four Avatar films are completed, and stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are also set to return alongside Weaver. But fans were disappointed to hear that the second film would not be ready for a 2018 release date. Though the sequel to the 2009 sci-fi blockbuster, which grossed $2.7 billion at the global box office, had not officially been dated, it was expected for Christmas 2018.

Yet Weaver reassures that audiences’ patience will be rewarded in time.

“I’m telling you, these scripts are so amazing, I’m not worried about [disappointing fans] at all,” she told THR. “Am I worried about how we’re going to bring them to life? Yes, because they’re so ambitious. They’re so worth it. They're well worth waiting for. I’m not worried about that at all. We’re trying to get it done as quickly as possible.”