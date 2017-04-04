“People You May Know” dramedy trailer features comedian Nick Thune

PanARMENIAN.Net - "I just signed up on the social medias," says internet introvert Jed (played by comedian Nick Thune) in the trailer for People You May Know, which The Hollywood Reporter has an exclusive first look at.

The dramedy focuses on Jed as he is taken under the wing of Tasha (Halston Sage), who devises a plan to cultivate and craft Jed's image, taking him from a regular guy to a cross-platform social media celebrity.

Things get complicated when he crosses paths with his high school crush (Kaily Smith Westbrook), with Jed having to figure out a way to bridge the gap between his true self and his new facade.

Ian Harding also stars in the movie, which features an appearance by Usher, playing himself.

People You May Know comes from first-time director Sherwin Shilati and will premiere at the San Francisco International Film Festival.