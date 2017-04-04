“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” season 2 begins filming in NYC
April 4, 2017 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The second season of "Marvel's Jessica Jones" has already begun filming. Although production for "The Defenders" just ended a few weeks ago, Krysten Ritter is already going back to work, AceShowbiz said.
Rumor has it, "Jessica Jones" season 2 started production on Monday, April 3 in New York City on Broadway and West 101st Street, the same location used in the first season for exterior shots of Jessica's apartment and Alias Investigations.
According to Krysten Ritter's previous comments, "Jessica Jones" and "The Defenders" would be filming back-to-back, but she didn't reveal when. An official production announcement and casting news for additional characters may be revealed in the coming weeks.
Netflix ordered a 13-episode second season of "Marvel's Jessica Jones" in January 2016. "The Defenders", meanwhile, will consist of eight episodes and is scheduled to be released in mid-2017.
