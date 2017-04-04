“Xanth” bestselling fantasy series to get film treatment
April 4, 2017 - 12:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Veteran independent producer Steven Paul’s SP Entertainment Group is launching development of Piers Anthony’s long-running “Xanth” fantasy series as a feature film and a TV series, Variety reports.
Producers are Spike Seldin, who recently signed on to head up development and production for SP Entertainment, along with Steven Paul and Hans Futterman.
Anthony’s first “Xanth” book — “A Spell for Chameleon” — was published in 1977, followed by “The Source of Magic” and “Castle Roogna” in 1979. The British author had originally intended to publish only a trilogy but continued writing amid strong fan response to the stories’ realm populated by humans with magical abilities along with centaurs, demons, dragons, fauns, gargoyles, goblins, and other fictional beasts.
The “Xanth” books have become one of the world’s largest fantasy series. The 42nd book in the series is set to be published this month.
Paul said plans are under way to announce creative talent as well as distribution and financing plans in connection with the project, which will cover theatrical and television programming.
SP Releasing plans to distribute more than 90 films over the next three years. Paul is one of the producers on “Ghost in the Shell” with Scarlett Johansson and has credits on both “Ghost Rider” movies. He’s struck multiple film production arrangements in the U.S., China, and Thailand.
Paul acquired distributor Echo Bridge earlier this year. He also owns the former Samuel Goldwyn building in Century City.
Piers Anthony is represented by Joel Gotler at Intellectual Property Group.
