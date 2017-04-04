Electric skull cap helps brain cancer patients live longer
April 4, 2017 - 14:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A skull cap that shocks tumors with low-intensity electric fields is helping people battle brain cancer. When combined with the oral chemotherapy drug temozolomide, it significantly improved survival rates in patients, according to a clinical trial presented at an annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research on Sunday, April 2, according to Engadget.
The Optune medical device works by continuously delivering alternating electric fields to the brain. Researchers believe this has an anticancer effect because it blocks cell division. During the clinical trial, patients diagnosed with an aggressive cancer called glioblastoma were randomly assigned the Optune device and chemotherapy treatment, while others received chemo only. Those who used the cap had a median overall survival of 21 months, compared to 16 months for those who didn't. The two-, three-, four-, and five-year survival rates for patients significantly improved as well: 43 percent versus 31 percent; 26 percent versus 16 percent; 20 percent versus 8 percent; and 13 percent versus 5 percent.
Dr. Roger Stupp, professor of Neurological Surgery at Northwestern University, is excited by the study's findings. It's been more than 10 years since any form of treatment was shown to improve survival for people with glioblastoma, he said. "When I started treating patients with GBM 20 years ago, the majority of patients died within less than one year and long-term survival was nearly absent," he said in a press release. "Now, we see a meaningful improvement in survival at two years and beyond. With the combination of Optune and temozolomide, one out of seven patients is living longer than five years."
As promising as the device may be though, it has a downside -- it costs roughly $700 per day, the Associated Press reports. While most US insurers will cover it, Medicare won't. But, oncology company Novocure, which funded the clinical trial, said it'll pay for the treatment if need be. "We've never refused a patient regardless of insurance status," Novocure Executive Chairman Bill Doyle told the AP.
Photo: Novocure
Top stories
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
many of the songs, albums, and movies are all recent releases, which speaks to the popularity of that content and increased Android growth.
Partner news
Latest news
Stephen King’s “It” dominates social media buzz “Mama” director Andy Muschietti directed “It,” which stars “Hemlock Grove” actor Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise.
U.S. navy aid unit told to abandon Cambodia The departure of the U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion - known as the Seabees - meant the cancellation of 20 planned projects.
Poland's ruling party lost popularity after opposing Tusk Polls show a strong jump in support for Civic Platform, the party that Tusk led before he became European Council president in 2014.
Aubrey Plaza goes insane in “Ingrid Goes West” comedy trailer (video) The film premiered in competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award.