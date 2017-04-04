Scarlet Witch unleashes her power in “Avengers: Infinity War” set vids
April 4, 2017 - 14:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Elizabeth Olsen has joined "Avengers: Infinity War" cast members on the filming set in Edinburgh in Scotland. On Monday night, April 3, the actress was spotted filming fight scenes for the movie on the street, AceShowbiz reports.
In a set video taken by a Twitter user, the actress' character Scarlet Witch appears to be unleashing her power. Another clip taken by a fan doesn't feature Olsen, but it captures the sound and fire from a fake explosion on the set.
Paul Bettany (Vision) and Olsen's stunt double were seen previously on the set.
In "Avengers: Infinity War", the Avengers would team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man. It has been said that the Avengers will be completely unprepared to face villain Thanos after the events in "Captain America: Civil War".
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Bettany, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista are among the cast. The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and is slated for a May 4, 2018 release in the U.S.
