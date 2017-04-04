Armenia PM: Elections “indisputably” better than in previous years
April 4, 2017 - 16:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan said on Tuesday, April 4 that Sunday’s parliamentary elections were “indisputably” held at a higher level than in previous years.
“I am thankful to all the Armenian citizens who went to the polls to express their civil position,” Karapetyan, who is also the first deputy chairman of the ruling Republican Party, said in a Facebook post.
“We clearly understand the responsibility we are assuming and are determined to bring to life the mandate of changes people entrusted us with.”
Also, the premier said consistent and hard work lies ahead, adding that each citizen of the country “will feel better than before in the new Armenia we are going to create.”
Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173). Voter turnout stood at 60.86% on Sunday.
“The party won’t challenge the election results and won’t participate in any post-election rallies and public events,” a statement said.
The Citizen Observer initiative registered 1918 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself as of 7:00-8:00 pm.
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
Poland's ruling party lost popularity after opposing Tusk Polls show a strong jump in support for Civic Platform, the party that Tusk led before he became European Council president in 2014.