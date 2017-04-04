“Alien: Covenant” unveils terrifying new teaser (video)
April 4, 2017 - 14:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 20th Century Fox has debuted a new teaser for "Alien: Covenant" via Instagram. The video was preceded by a brand new TV spot which aired during the National Basketball Championship on Monday, April 3. It leads fans to an Instagram page @emoh_em_ekat, where the 30-second teaser was posted, AceShowbiz said.
Skipping the backstory, the new sneak peek focuses on the intense part. Set to John Denver's classic "Take Me Home", it opens with shots of the landscape of the abandoned planet, before highlighting the of the colony ship Covenant who gets attacked by Xenomorphs. It also features Noomi Rapace's Dr. Elizabeth Shaw in the form of hologram.
Directed by Ridley Scott, "Alien: Covenant" is a sequel to 2012's "Prometheus". The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.
Michael Fassbender reprises his role as android David. James Franco, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir and Carmen Ejogo join the cast for the sci-fi movie, which is set to open in theaters across the nation on May 19.
