HTC rolls out a monthly subscription for Vive VR apps
April 4, 2017 - 16:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Virtual reality is still in its infancy, so it's no surprise that most apps for the HTC Vive are smaller, experimental and ultimately expendable experiences. If you're a new headset owner, it can be hard to know which games are worth buying, or to get a good sense of what the medium has to offer without spending hundreds of dollars. To help, HTC is launching the Viveport Subscription, a scheme that offers five VR apps for $6.99 per month, Engadget said. You choose from a pool of 50 and can rotate your selection every four weeks, keeping your library and knowledge of the platform fresh.
The subscription service launches on April 5th, and everyone will receive a one-month free trial. Compatible apps include the physics puzzler Fantastic Contraption, Everest VR, Richie's Plank Experience and ocean exploration TheBlu. The hope, of course, is that you'll maintain a subscription and buy the experiences that leave an impression each month. That way, you can keep trying new software while holding on to the apps you think are interesting and warrant periodical play sessions, Engadget said.
Photo: HTC
Top stories
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
many of the songs, albums, and movies are all recent releases, which speaks to the popularity of that content and increased Android growth.
Partner news
Latest news
Stephen King’s “It” dominates social media buzz “Mama” director Andy Muschietti directed “It,” which stars “Hemlock Grove” actor Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise.
U.S. navy aid unit told to abandon Cambodia The departure of the U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion - known as the Seabees - meant the cancellation of 20 planned projects.
Poland's ruling party lost popularity after opposing Tusk Polls show a strong jump in support for Civic Platform, the party that Tusk led before he became European Council president in 2014.
Aubrey Plaza goes insane in “Ingrid Goes West” comedy trailer (video) The film premiered in competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award.