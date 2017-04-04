HTC rolls out a monthly subscription for Vive VR apps

PanARMENIAN.Net - Virtual reality is still in its infancy, so it's no surprise that most apps for the HTC Vive are smaller, experimental and ultimately expendable experiences. If you're a new headset owner, it can be hard to know which games are worth buying, or to get a good sense of what the medium has to offer without spending hundreds of dollars. To help, HTC is launching the Viveport Subscription, a scheme that offers five VR apps for $6.99 per month, Engadget said. You choose from a pool of 50 and can rotate your selection every four weeks, keeping your library and knowledge of the platform fresh.

The subscription service launches on April 5th, and everyone will receive a one-month free trial. Compatible apps include the physics puzzler Fantastic Contraption, Everest VR, Richie's Plank Experience and ocean exploration TheBlu. The hope, of course, is that you'll maintain a subscription and buy the experiences that leave an impression each month. That way, you can keep trying new software while holding on to the apps you think are interesting and warrant periodical play sessions, Engadget said.